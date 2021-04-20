Executives of the Events Vendors Association of Ghana call on Tourism Minister

Some executives of EVAG with Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal

Source: Kojo Hagan, Contributor

Some executives of the Events Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) on Tuesday, April 20, 2020 paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal.

Speaking at the meeting, team leader and President of the Association, Kate Hassan expressed her profound gratitude for meeting the minister after his appointment by the President of Ghana.



According to her, the purpose of the visit was to welcome him officially on behalf of the association and also introduce the existence of association to him and the readiness to work hand in had with them to build a better Event industry in our country.



She also explained how EVAG has played significant roll in support to the Event industry since its inauguration three years ago and the plans and activities the association is working on in order to help enhance the sector.



Also, Head of Communications of EVAG, Richard Abbey added that, the time has come for a proper collaboration with the Ministry to regulate the Events space.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal was very pleased with the executives for their visit and express his readiness to work with our sector to promote social domestic events and we should continue to adhere to the covid protocols and make sure we set quality and efficient standards in our sector.And the ministry is ready to work and collaborate with us .



He added that, the Ministry and the Ghana Tourism Authority(GTA) is putting plans in place to provide skills training for EVAG members



EVAG entourage to the meeting includes, kate Hassan (President), Cee Cudjo (Vice President), Richard Abbey ( Head of Communications) and Richmond Hagan ( Head of Media Relations).