Exempt all health facilities from unscheduled dumsor – Minority to government

Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Minority in Parliament is calling for health facilities to be exempted from the ongoing unannounced and unscheduled electricity load shedding conducted by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

They are also demanding an audit to evaluate the capacity and reliability of alternative power supply systems in hospitals.



Expressing concern over reports indicating increased morbidity and mortality among patients, especially those dependent on public health facilities, due to power outages, the Minority underscored the urgent need for action.



They emphasized that during a period of purported excess capacity, the government's decision to implement load shedding is highly unjustifiable.



In a statement, they stressed that interrupting the power supply to health facilities is unacceptable, particularly considering the critical services they provide.



Read the details of the statement below:

Minority demands immediate exemption of health facilities from current unannounced and unscheduled electricity load shedding exercises; calls for an audit to ascertain the capacity and reliability of hospital alternate power supply systems:



The Minority in Parliament has noted with deep concern the devastating impact of the ongoing unannounced and unscheduled electricity load shedding on the delivery of essential health services across the country.



We are worried by reports that these outages have led to increased morbidity and mortality among patients relying on public health facilities.



Amid these happenings, the government has refused to heed wise counsel from suffering Ghanaians and businesses to publish a load-shedding timetable to enable them to plan their lives. This situation has obviously begun to take a toll on critical healthcare facilities across the country.



The Minority, therefore, demands the following urgent government interventions in order to save the people of Ghana from the ongoing crisis in the health sector:

The Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with relevant agencies, must, without delay, exempt all health facilities nationwide from the current unannounced and unscheduled electricity load shedding and power outages.



The Ministry of Health, working in tandem with the Ghana Health Service, should:



Audit all alternate power supply systems within health facilities to determine their capacity and reliability in handling electricity disruptions, and procurement of emergency power supply systems should be done if current systems are inadequate.



Provide adequate resources for the procurement of fuel and essential inputs necessary for the seamless operation of alternate power supply systems.



Ensure the implementation of robust maintenance and service regimes by all health facilities to enhance the reliability of their alternate power supply systems.

Conduct a comprehensive impact assessment to gauge the effects of recent power outages on health facility operations, including their impact on patient morbidity and mortality.



The Minority would like to reiterate that in a time of so-called excess capacity, the implementation of a load-shedding exercise by the government is highly unjustifiable, and there can be no excuse whatsoever for interrupting power supply, especially to health facilities.



We therefore demand swift action from relevant authorities to address these critical issues and safeguard the delivery of vital health services to Ghanaians.