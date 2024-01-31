Exercise discretion in your pronouncements - Obiri Boahen to Wontumi

A former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has advised the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, to exercise discretion in his public utterances.

His advice comes after the Chairman, popularly referred to as Wontumi, was cleared by Manhyia over an alleged disrespectful comment targeting the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



According to Obiri Boahen, this incident should serve as a caution for Chairman Wontumi and all NPP executives to carefully measure their utterances in the public space.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on January 30, 2024, Obiri Boahen commended the Bantemahene Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI for his handling of the issue.



"You see, I will give advice on both sides. The Bantemahene did very well; he handled the issue well…I will advise Chairman Wontumi to exercise discretion in his language because we have to consider where we are, the environment, the people, and what we are about to say.



“So, the advice I will give to Chairman Wontumi and all NPP executives, including myself, is that we should be careful with our words,” he said.

He added "And the chiefs also, they have to be careful a bit because if the Kokosohene did not go and report this, I am not sure all these things would have come up," added Obiri Boahen.



The Asanteman Traditional Council struck out the charges against Chairman Wontumi after hearing both sides.



The accuser, Kokosuhene, Nana Kwaku Duah, was advised to abstain from bringing political issues to the Manhyia Palace.







AM/SARA

