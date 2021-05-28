Exhibit meritorious quality – CJ to new lawyers

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has advised some 32 new lawyers called to the Bar to prove their worth in the legal profession by displaying solid quality.

“As you commence your pupilage, remember that there’s hardly any experienced, accomplished, successful senior lawyer who did not work long and hard to get the current position,” the Chief Justice advised.



“If you are going to be learning from them, then be willing to exhibit such meritorious quality,” he added.



He also urged the fresh lawyers to “demonstrate a strong work ethic and be ready to make that extra effort.”



He said the life of a lawyer “may look glamorous but requires a lot of hard work and sacrifice.”

“Learn to think outside the box because a great lawyer is one who is creative and able to think of reasonable solutions when problems and unique situations arise.”



“Your reputation for meticulous honesty is vital and you must resolve to be honest at all times.”



“Just know that the Disciplinary Committee and the General Legal Council will not close their eyes to any infractions on your part in the pursuit of your careers.”



“You have today become members of a client-centred public profession and must ensure that at all times, you work in the interest of your clients, the public good and the country at large.”