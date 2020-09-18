Exhibition of Voters Register starts with low numbers at Ablekuma

Patronage of the voters register exhibition exercise at Ablekuma Newtown in the Ablekuma Central Constituency is low, says Hannah Ankrah, the Exhibition Officer.

She said as at 0900 hours only eleven prospective voters had their information checked in the register with no anomalies recorded.



Ms Ankra attributed the low patronage to the availability of electronic platforms for verification purposes and expressed the hope that in the coming days turn out would pick up.



The situation was not different at three centres at the Ablekuma Anglican Primary School, where Theresa Adams, the Exhibition Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that for Centre ‘A’ only six voters had come for the validation, while Centre ‘B’ had five with two for Centre ‘C’.

The exercise, which started on Friday, September 18, at all 33, 367 centres, will end on September 25.



A total of 73,107 personnel, including exhibition officers and their deputies, as well as other supporting officers have been deployed to undertake the exercise.

