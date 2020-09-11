General News

Exhibition of provisional voters’ register to begin on September 18

The exercise will be conducted at all polling stations throughout the country

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set Friday, September 18, 2020, to Friday, September 25, 2020, for the exhibition of the recently compiled voters’ register for inspection by voters.

This, according to the Commission, is in accordance with 23(1) of C.I.91 of the Public Elections Regulations 2016.



It will be conducted at all polling stations throughout the country.



The week-long exercise will run from 7.00am to 6.00pm each day, including Saturday and Sunday.



The EC thus urged registered voters to visit their Polling Stations with their voter’s ID cards to verify their details,” a statement issued by the EC said.



Meanwhile, the Commission said it has also introduced an SMS Platform to enable registered Voters access their registration details, adding “To access this Platform, Voters should simply text their Voter ID Card Number to the Short Code 1422 to obtain their registration details.”

The Exhibition Exercise will give each registered voter the opportunity to do the following:



• Check their name, particulars and other details so as to effect corrections where necessary.



• Object to the inclusion of unqualified names in the register on grounds such as the registration of minors and non- Ghanaians.



• Replace unclear photographs.



Verify Polling Station details ahead of Election 2020.

