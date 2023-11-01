Exhibition of voter registration to begin Nov.3 to 7

The exercise is expected to commence on Friday

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a scheduled exhibition of the Voter’s Register.

The exercise is expected to commence on Friday, 3 November 2023.

A MEMO from the Deputy Chairman of Operations to Regional Directors on Monday, 30 October 2023 requested the Regional Directors to “inform all District Electoral officers that, the date for the Exhibition of the Voter’s Register starts from Friday, 3 November 2023 and ends on Tuesday, 7 November 2023.”