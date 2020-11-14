Existing Passport Application Centres to be renovated - Ayorkor Botchwey

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has hinted that all existing Passport Application Centres in the country are going to receive a face-lift in the coming days.

She made this known at the commissioning of the refurbished Passport Head Office in Accra on Friday, November 13, 2020, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom in her address, touted the remarkable achievement of the Addo-Addo-led government in the administration of passports in the country.



“The Ministry is in the process of renovating all the existing Passport Application Centres to give them a face-lift and improve service delivery...We will be commissioning new Passport Application Centres in Cape Coast and Wa in the coming days including a new premium centre in Tamale,” she revealed.



According to the Minister, the online passport application system has replaced the manual, making it easier and convenient for Ghanaians to acquire a passport.

“We have successfully implemented the online passport application system, thereby phasing out the manual application system which hitherto was the norm. These interventions have eliminated all the difficulties associated with the acquisition of passports notably turn around time for delivery of passports, document fraud, and middlemen popularly known as ‘goro’ boys,” Madam Ayorkor Botchwey added.











