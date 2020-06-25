Politics

Existing voter ID unacceptable for new EC registration

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) will compile a new voter register without accepting the existing ID cards, 3news.com can confirm.

This was contained in the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 25.



There was confusion following the judgement as the plaintiff, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), claimed that its relief to stop the EC from rejecting the existing voter ID cards has been granted.



Its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, told journalists at the forecourt of the Supreme Court that his party feels “vindicated” by the judgement.



But same document sighted by 3news.com indicated that the Supreme Court was unanimous in its decision to dismiss all but one relief of the NDC.

The EC has thus been asked to compile the new register as per the constitutional instrument (CI) 126.



The Commission has already conducted a pilot exercise of the registration and indicated its “satisfaction” with it.



It has scheduled to start the nationwide exercise on Tuesday, June 30 and end on Thursday, August 6.

