Expect 40% increment in transport fares – True Drivers Union

The increase in fuel prices could lead to an increment in transport fares

True Drivers Union has served notice of a 40 percent increment in transport fares soon.

This, According to the Union is in response to the impact of the upward review of Petroleum prices by government.



Petroleum consumers are expected to pay more for fuel at the pumps, following the introduction of new taxes.



Three of the new taxes which took effect on Saturday are as a result of the imposition of an Energy Sector Recovery Levy of GHS 20 pesewas per liter on petrol/diesel, 18 pesewas per kg on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and a Sanitation and Pollution Levy of GHS10 pesewas per liter of petrol and diesel.



Fuel prices have already risen by some 11% in the last two months and the new taxes could make an additional 5% rise in taxes which will be borne by consumers.

Speaking on Ghana Kasa on Agoo T.V/Kasapa 102.5 FM, the Spokesperson for the Union, Yaw Barima said “the drivers will pass on the harsh effects of the fuel price hike on passengers as we can no longer cope with the rising cost of fuel and its corresponding effects on the transport business.”



He contended they will resist any attempt by the government to cap the resultant increment in transport fares.



“Nobody should tell us the percentage margin on transport fares. We will not agree to anything less than 40%,” Yaw Barimah said.