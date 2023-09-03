Expect more explosive scandals - Okudzeto Ablakwa to Ghanaians

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said Ghanaians need to brace themselves up for more explosive scandals in the Akufo-Addo-led government.

According to him, he will stop the exposés when the scandals end.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the lawmaker said, "Ghanaians should expect more explosive scandals to be revealed in the coming days. If the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government cannot stop creating scandals; we can also not stop exposing their scandals. When the scandals stop — the exposés will stop."



Okudzeto Ablakwa opined that revealing the rots in government has saved suffering Ghanaian taxpayers billions of Ghana Cedis.



He added that his investigative culture will continue even if his party - National Democratic Congress (NDC) - comes to power.



The North Tongu MP explained that, "When politicians and other public officials know their conduct and decisions cannot be hidden but will be subjected to strict standards of transparency and accountability, our democracy becomes truly hygienic."

"The public purse would therefore be genuinely protected so national resources can be redirected into creating better living conditions and opportunities for the people," he added.



Meanwhile, some exposés conducted by the North Tongu MP include the famous National Cathedral and kitchen scandals.



The kitchen scandal, he said, saved the nation GH¢187 million in judgement debt.



Read Okudzeto Ablakwa's post below;





