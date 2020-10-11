Expect more rains in the coming days wherever you are – Meteo warns

Some people were trapped in the flood

Principal Meteorologist at the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) Felicity Ahafianyo has warned that Ghanaians all over the country should brace up for more rains in the coming days, at least up to the end of October.

She said every region of the country has been forecast to experience heavy rainfalls in the coming days.



For her, those who have not yet experienced downpours should expect same in the coming days.



She made this known while speaking to TV3‘s Dela Michel on Midday Live on Saturday, October 10, 2020.



She was speaking after heavy rains earlier in the day rendered several areas in the Greater Accra Region flooded.



The officer in charge of central analysis at GMA said it may be just the beginning of more rains to come.



“From today to tomorrow, rain is still in the forecast,” she stressed.

“We will have rains up to the end of October.



“And the point here is that almost all the regions is still in the forecast for rains.”



She, however, stopped short of indicating the degree of rainfall to be experienced despite recent downpours causing floods.



“For now, in general terms, yes, there is rain for every area in all the regions that I have mentioned. If they don’t get it today, tomorrow they will get it.”



