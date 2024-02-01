Expect more strikes in coming days - Gamey tells Labour Commission

Labour Consultant, Austin Gamey

The Labour Commission has been cautioned by labour consultant, Austin Gamey, to brace itself for more industrial actions from various groups and unions in the coming days.

He attributed the reason to the government’s failure to address the critical issues raised by the unions, especially regarding financial matters.



The labour consultant said that he has sensed a growing dissatisfaction among various unions over some outstanding debts and arrears.



“They will join and to handle it would be beyond description because the National Labour Commission will be overwhelmed, and the consequences are very dire,” he stated.



Gamey explained that with his years of experience in the field, it appears there is a simmering discontent among various unions regarding financial matters.



“Because of the work we do, our nose smells all these types of things… we are aware that many other unions are concerned about some indebtedness this way or the other,” he added.



Gamey advised that the employer, particularly its human resource management systems, should be proactive and responsive in dealing with the issues, so that the unions would not feel neglected and resort to strikes.

“So, it’s for the employer, especially its human resource management systems, to be activated to ensure that they are very frontal in dealing with the issues so that others do not say that they will have to wait and then cash in,” he stressed.



The country is currently witnessing a wave of strikes from the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU-TUC), and Ghana Association of University Administrators, who are demanding better conditions of service and payment of their allowances.



