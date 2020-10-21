Expect nothing from tyrant Akufo-Addo on Nigerian brutalities – James Agyenim Boateng

Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC’s) 2020 campaign James Agyenim-Boateng has described the President of Ghana as a tyrant who is indifferent to the brutalities in Nigeria.

According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has closed down radio stations and unleashed rioting Police on demonstrating law students has nothing to offer in the brutality ongoing in Nigeria.



He said in a tweet that “Don’t expect much from ECOWAS chairman Akufo-Addo. He is a tyrant who has closed down many radio stations, clamped down on free expression and unleashed riot police on law students who were asking for more admissions into Ghana School of Law”.



There are calls on the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deal with the brutality ongoing in Nigeria as the Chairman of ECOWAS.

This comes after reports suggest that Nigerian Youth are being brutalized by the Military during a protest to end police brutality in the West African Country.





