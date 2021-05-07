Expedite Kissi Agyebeng’s vetting and approval – Akufo-Addo to Parliament

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor nomine

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed the hope that Parliament will speed up the vetting and approval of Special Prosecutor nominee, Mr Kissi Agyebeng.

This comes after Mr Akufo-Addo has accepted Mr Agyebeng’s nomination by the Attorney General.



A statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, said “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the nomination of Mr. Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor, and has by letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, dated 29th April 2021, sought Parliament’s approval of the appointment.

“It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo accepted the resignation from office of Mr. Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor on 16th November 2020, and, in accordance with section 13(8) of the Office of Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), is required to appoint a replacement within six (6) months of the position becoming vacant.