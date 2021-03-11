'Expedite action on Prestea hospital children's block project' - Former MP to Contractor

Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi on the sidelines of the celebration of International Women’s Day at Wassa Nkran, in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, has urged the contractor working on the Prestea Government Hospital Children's Block to expedite action to complete the project.

The former Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency and President of the Wassa Hemaa Foundation, said this on presentation of a cheque for Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC30,000) on behalf of the Foundation to the Contractor to facilitate the progress of ongoing work on the Children's Block project.



The Prestea Government Hospital being the only Hospital in the Municipality had for several years been confronted with congestion at the children's ward due to inadequate space.



The former MP initiated a new one storey Children's Block project to address the problem by providing adequate ward space appropriately equipped to ensure proper care and comfort for children on admission as well as accompanying mothers.



In her short address after the presentation, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi said despite is a former MP but she would continue to fight for the development of the area to develop.

She called on the residents of the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency to remain united and rally behind the Akufo-Addo government for more projects.



"Let us all come together to support President Akufo-Addo and it doesn't matter I am not your MP again but I will still continue to lobby for projects for the Prestea Huni-Valley and also complete the projects we started in our first term and we couldn't complete them", she stated.



She, therefore, called on the residents of the area where the project is being constructed to give their maximum support to the Contractor to finish the project on time.



Mr. Emmanuel Kwesi Annor, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Emmanuel 2012 Enterprise, the Contractor executing the project assured Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi that the construction work was progressing steadily and would be completed on schedule for hand-over to the Hospital and the Municipality.

