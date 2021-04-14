Expelled Atubiga thanks Adom-Otchere for ‘truthful, expert’ analysis on NDC

Last month, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) expelled a one-time presidential aspirant from the party citing anti-party comments.
The expulsion has however not stopped Stephen Atubiga from commenting on party issues in his individual capacity.
The most recent being a purported comment relating to potential NDC flagbearership pairings going into the 2024 elections per an analysis by Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana team.
Even though the NDC General Secretary who signed Atubiga’s dismissal letter has described the Adom-Otchere-led analysis as similar to lotto forecasting, Atubiga believes the TV host is doing a good analysis job.
Adom-Otchere during the April 13 edition of the show, monitored by GhanaWeb, shared a WhatsApp message Atubiga had sent him earlier in the day.
The message projected onto the screen read as follows: “Congratulations on the job you do. All the analysis you put out about the NDC is the TRUTH. The NDC should be grateful for your verified facts. Keep up the good job. Stephen Atubiga.”
The list of 10 potential pairings in order of presidential candidate and running mate:
Kwesi Botchwey and Haruna Iddrisu
Augustus Goosie Tanoh and Alban Bagbin
Alban Bagbin and Goosie Tanoh
John Dramani Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketia
Kwabena Duffuor and Haruna Iddrisu
Kwabena Duffuor and Mohammed Ibn Chambas
Mohammed Ibn Chambas and Goosie Tanoh
Haruna Iddrisu and Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings
Alban Bagbin and Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings
Kwabena Duffuor and Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings
Adom-Otchere, however, admits that former president John Dramani Mahama remains the most marketed candidate for the part as of now describing him as a de facto leader and flagbearer with a lot of weight.
“John Dramani Mahama is the de facto leader of the NDC right now. He is also the de facto flagbearer of the NDC.
“Because in terms of width, breadth, branding, switch. Height, everything, resources. John Dramani Mahama still stands tall within the NDC,” he admitted.
