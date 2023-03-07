1
Expensive Ford Mustang catches fire at University of Ghana during car show

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A luxury car Ford Mustang has reportedly caught fire at the forecourt of the Jean Nelson Ackah Hall at the University of Ghana.

The incident is said to have occurred on Monday, March 6, 2023, during a car show some residents indicated.

The driver of the Ford Mustang car was seen loudly accelerating the engine of the static car until it appeared to have overheated and exploded eventually.

According to myjoyonline.com bystanders run off shouting for help while the vehicle kept blazing.

After a few minutes of burning, two males moved to the scene with extinguishers and doused the flames.

The car was subsequently towed away in videos shared on social media.

