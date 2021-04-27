'Experienced’ Kissi Agyebeng fit for Special Prosecutor job – Dominic Ayine

Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng has received a vote of confidence from former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dr Dominic Ayine to succeed in his new role.

Dr Ayine is confident with his rich experience in the law field and strong commitment to upholding moral and legal principles, Kissi Agyebeng will excel as Special Prosecutor.



His knowledge of him and his work ethic stems from their five-year working relationship where the would-be Special Prosecutor worked in his firm.



Dr Ayine noted a in CitiNews interview that Kissi Agyebeng’s record as a defence attorney is one of the best in the country.



He explained that when it comes to criminal prosecution, Kissi Agyebeng is ahead of former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu and that would prove handy in his new role.



“We worked together cumulatively for five years before he set up his law firm. I have had several conversations with him regarding criminal prosecution, and I know that if something is against his conscience and his professional judgment, he will not do it,” he said.



“I think Kissi Agyebeng should be looked at on his own experience as a legal practitioner and as a law lecturer. Those are the two things we need to take into account in judging him. His track record as a defence attorney is fantastic, we need to take that into account. In terms of the criminal law area, I think he is miles ahead of Martin Amidu. He comes with a lot of experience in criminal matters, he added.

A document from the Attorney-General’s office sighted by GhanaWeb on Monday, April 26 confirmed Kissi Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor nominee.



The Attorney-General in the letter which was addressed to the presidency appraised Kissi Agyebeng as a lawyer of high repute who qualifies for the position.



“Kissi Agyebeng possesses the requisite expertise on corruption and corruption-related matters, is of high moral character and proven integrity and satisfies all the other requirements stipulated in section 13(1) and (2) of Act 959,” hence he is the right person to occupy the vacant position” part of the letter reads.



Section 13(8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) requires the President to appoint a person qualified for appointment as Special Prosecutor within six months of the Office becoming vacant.



Kissi Agyebeng was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2003 and holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana, as well as, Master of Laws (LLM) degrees from Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University, Canada and Cornell Law School, USA.



He has, since 2006, been teaching Criminal Law at the University of Ghana, whilst engaging in private law practice.