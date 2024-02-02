Experienced lawyer and police officer appointed Chairperson of GFA’s Security Committee

DCOP Lydia Donkor

Legal practitioner and high-ranking police officer DCOP Lydia Donkor has been appointed the Chairperson of the Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA)

DCOP Lydia Donkor, who is currently the Director-General of the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) and the Chairperson for the Police Ladies Football Club, comes to the position with a wealth of experience in security, football administration and law.



Her task, as a leader of the Security Committee of the GFA, is to ensure that everyone involved in football is safe during matches and other sporting-related gatherings.

She has been a lawyer in good standing for over two decades, having earned her LLB and professional qualifying certificate from the University of Ghana Law School and a master’s degree from the University of Leeds in the UK.



She will be assisted by Nick Owusu (Capt. Retd.) as Vice Chairman of the Committee with Emmanuel Osei, Felix Bewu and Richard Ebo Dougan as members.