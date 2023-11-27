Experienced photojournalist Gifty Lawson bags master's degree in diplomacy

Gifty Lawson is an experienced photojournalist

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

One of Ghana's most versatile and experienced photojournalists, Gifty Ama Lawson, has graduated from the Accra-based higher learning institution, the SALT Institute, with a master's degree.

Lawson - who has worked with Western Publications Limited, publishers of Ghana's number one privately-owned newspaper, Daily Guide, graduated over the weekend with an Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy.



The graduation ceremony took place at the SALT Institute City Campus, New Achimota in Accra on Saturday, November 25, 2023.



Gifty Lawson has worked as a photojournalist for several years, covering both Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo. Lawson is highly proficient in telling compelling stories through images that evoke emotion and engagement. Adept at working in diverse environments and adapting to various subjects, she is passionate about documenting the world's complexities, from human interest to social issues, with an unwavering commitment to truth and authenticity.



Gifty Lawson is a graduate of Wisconsin International University College where she pursued an undergraduate degree in Human Resource Management. But her strong commitment and dedication to promoting global justice, equality, peace, and human rights led her to pursuing a Master's Degree In International Relations and Diplomacy.



Her dream is to collaborate with organizations like the United Nations, and NGOs to ensure the protection and promotion of human rights and as well advocate for policies that better respond to humanitarian crisis, Refugee rights, and gender equality.

As an aspiring diplomat, Ms. Lawson aims to bridge divides and foster Diplomatic relationships rooted in human rights, contributing to a more equitable and peaceful world.



About the 2nd graduation



Delivering a welcome address during the short but colorful graduation ceremony, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the SALT Institute, Barrister Emeka Nwankpa, recounted that since its inception in 2003 as a Christian leadership training institution, and then later in 2018 as an accredited tertiary institution, SALT Institute's journey has been remarkable.



According to him, the goal of SALT Institute is to be a transformational centre for top-notch education that resonates with the ambitions of a continent ready to redefine its role on the global stage, saying "we believe strongly that, as Africans, we have the innate ability to lead, invent, and make significant contributions to the global advancement of humanity."



The Rector of SALT Institute, Ambassador Dr. Kodzo Alabo, says his outfit [SALT Institute] was under the mentorship of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and affiliated also to the Joseph Business School (JBS) in Chicago, USA.