Experts to dissect NPP, NDC manifesto promises on security during upcoming roadshow

Adam Bonaa is President of ISSAPR

Renowned security experts in Ghana are set to meet at various forums across the country to dissect the manifesto promises on security by the two dominant political parties.

The security roadshow is being organised by the Institute of Security Safety Policy Research (ISSAPR) and scheduled for early October.



President of ISSAPR, Adam Bonaa, told GhanaWeb that the roadshow will hit all regional capitals, discuss and analyse the various manifesto security safety promises of the major political parties.



“Security issues are not getting the needed attention and it is the reason why some of us are bringing this security safety issues in…since 2017 till date, one of the issues that have gripped this nation has to do with security,” Adam Bonaa remarked.



He said the issue of the CAP 30 pension structure for the national security personnel, welfare issues and political interference in the work of the police will feature prominently in the discussions.



“Some officers are worried when it comes to transparency, when it comes to promotion. These are things that we are looking at.

"We want to look at who is promising a transparent process when it comes to promotion in the security set up. And career path. Who is guaranteeing that you don’t retire from the service to become a watchman,” Mr Bonaa said.



“So as part of the roadshow, we are going to be teasing out some of these issues and ask the relevant questions,” ISSAPR President stressed.









