Explain reason for withdrawing bribery claim against judges – Nyaho to Muntaka

Stateman and politician, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has challenged Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak to explain to Ghanaians the reason behind the retraction of his allegation against a Supreme Court Justice who he says attempted to bribe a female NDC MP.

The Chief Justice commissioned a probe into the allegation after which the Asawase MP issued a statement retracting the allegation citing protection of the working relationship between the Legislature and the judiciary.



“Admittedly, because I did not specifically name any judge, this may have had the effect of scandalizing the judiciary in its entirety. This unintended consequence is deeply regretted.



“I, therefore, wish to respectfully retract same and apologise for the harm done to the image and reputation of my Lord Justices of the Supreme Court and the Judiciary as a whole”.



“Based upon good counsel, I have also decided to let sleeping dogs lie and will consequently refrain from any further public commentary on the matter which, as I have indicated was originally reported to me by a female colleague Parliamentarian,” the statement said



Many have wondered the legitimacy of the claim from Muntaka. Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George has however defended his actions.

According to him, the integrity of Mr Muntaka is intact since his allegations were firmly grounded.



But speaking to Starr News Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe expressed his disappointment in the Asawase MP and the named female MP for failing to stand their ground. According to him such developments engender impunity from people in high places.



“We don’t have leadership in this country at the moment. When somebody comes out, an MP comes out to say that he has evidence that somebody; an elected MP has been called by a member of the bench to influence her to vote one way or the other. Then after which we were all anxious to know who that person is and after which that same MP comes out to give us a different story then you should know that this country is in trouble. If an MP cannot be truthful and I challenge that MP, he should come out and let us know exactly what happened. If an MP can easily be persuaded to change his or her mind then this country has no future because the MPs are supposed to be the representatives of the people; the ordinary person on the street. If the ordinary person says this is man I want to lead me you don’t try to change it because when you change it will definitely blow up in your face”.



According to Dr Tamakloe, Members of Parliament must always serve the interest of the public no matter the obstacles. Failure to do that he argued renders the institution useless.



“mind you the person who started this whole thing, that lady is equally an MP if I’m not mistaken and I have told you members of Parliament are supposed to be the mouthpiece of the ordinary person in parliament and if they fail to do that then it tells you the whole system is useless and bogus”.