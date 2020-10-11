Expose people behind 436 pistols imported from Turkey – NDC to customs

The pistols and ammunition were impounded at Tema Port

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended the Customs, Excise and Preventive Service unit at the Tema Harbour for impounding a consignment of 436 pistols and ammunition allegedly imported illegally into the country from Turkey.

In a statement, the party also called on Customs to update Ghanaians on the development and reveal who imported the consignment from Turkey in the interest of transparency.



“While we commend the Customs Excise and Preventive Service unit at Tema port for acting swiftly to impound this consignment, we demand that they update the nation on this worrying development in the spirit of transparency,” the statement signed by Communications Director of the party Sammy Gyamfi stated.



He added that “Ghanaians deserve to know who illegally imported the said pistols and ammunition into the country and for what purpose. More importantly, Ghanaians deserve to know the identity of the so-called “Big Men” who are pulling strings behind the scenes to get the consignment released.



Below is the full statement;



It has come to the attention of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that a consignment of 436 Pistols and ammunition imported illegally into the country from Turkey, was intercepted and impounded at Tema Port yesternight.



The pistols and ammunition which had been concealed in a consignment of personal effects from Turkey were found during physical examination at Custom Officials at the Port and taken to the Tema Habour Police station.

Attached is a snapshot of the impounded weapons in a Pick-up Vehicle and the Police statement of the Clearing Agent that confirm the incident.



We are informed that the weapons have been taken back to the Ghana Revenue Authority’s Long Room Armoury at the Tema Port. We have picked intel that some unscrupulous persons are trying to get the weapons released.



While we commend the Customs Excise and Preventive Service unit at Tema port for acting swiftly to impound this consignment, we demand that they update the nation on this worrying development in the spirit of transparency. Ghanaians deserve to know who illegally imported the said pistols and ammunition into the country and for what purpose.



More importantly, Ghanaians deserve to know the identity of the so-called “Big Men” who are pulling strings behind the scenes to get the consignment released.



Given the danger that these weapons can pose to the security of the nation in the wrong hands, we humbly appeal to the media to follow this story closely. We are watching!



Signed, Sammy Gyamfi Esq. National Communication Officer, NDC