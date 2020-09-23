Extend voter exhibition exercise for the sake of peace – Catholic Bishops to EC

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference is calling for an extension of the verification and exhibition of the ongoing voter register by three weeks.

The President of the Conference, Archbishop Philip Naameh, said in the interest of peace and transparent, the Electoral Commission should extend the period by three weeks to ensure that every voter has been able to verify his or her name in the register.



Tension and controversy has begun on the voters’ register as the main opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has alleged that some names, particularly those of its supporters, are missing from the register.



Sharing his thoughts on the issue on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa on Wednesday, Most Reverend Archbishop Philip Naameh said “in the interest of peace, the EC must find a means of ensuring that verification for all”.



He added that “the explanations given by the EC are not satisfactory. If the names are there, they should be at the polling stations”.

“I will suggest the EC to extend the verification period by another three weeks to ensure everybody who has registered to verify his name so that on the Election Day, nobody will come and say my name is not in the register.”



Archbishop Naameh said “they go there and find only few name, where are the others? In the interest of peace and truth, the EC must extend the time by three weeks. It is then they [electorates] can be rest assured that on the voting day they can find their names”.



“Every little thing parties are fighting over it. The voting day is in December so if there is anything we should correct it now.”