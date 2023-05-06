Eyes on the Ground: Achimota-Pokuase-Nsawam road heavily flooded after Saturday’s downpour

As usual, parts of the national capital, Accra, were flooded after the heavy rainstorm on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Communities in Accra including Tantra, Achimota, and Pokuase were completely flooded after Saturday’s downpour.



The Achimota- Pokuase-Nsawam road looked more like a river than a road after the downpour.



Many drivers had to find safe shots to park their vehicles because of the fear of them being swept away by the rain.



A long section of the, along the Achimota-St Johns area, become virtually unusable. Many road users were left stranded.



A crowed of road users could not help but alighted from their vehicles as they were waiting for the water to submerge before they continued their journey.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency warned of heavy rains in southern Ghana.

According to the agency, areas in these parts of the country will be experiencing cases of rain and thunder on Saturday.



“Volta, Oti. Eastern, Northern and parts of the western region are already engulfed by rain and thunderclouds. The clouds will spread to more areas within the aforementioned regions. Later, Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, and Savannah regions will experience similar conditions,” the GMA wrote on Twitter.



