Eyes on the Ground: Oyibi to Dodowa road deteriorating

The stretch of road from the Oyibi enclave to Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region is fast deteriorating.

A video captured by a road user showed portions of the stretch of road between the two aforementioned areas to be worsening after a short downpour.



Large potholes and rough patches had taken over the road as portions of the stretch had been replaced with muddy puddles.



The road which was captured on Friday, November 6 appears to be in that state every time it rains. Several vehicles in the area were seen struggling to share the ‘safe’ and motorable side of the road with motorcyclists.





