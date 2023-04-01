21
Eyes on the Ground: Car crashes into cattle on Accra-Aflao highway

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A four-wheel drive on Saturday, April 1, 2023, knocked down four cattle crossing the Sege-Toflokpo road on the Accra-Aflao highway.

In a video captured by GhanaWeb, two cattle are seen to be dead with another two lying on the road injured.

The private car involved in the crash is also damaged beyond repairs.

It is, however, unclear if the crash was due to the driver moving at top speed or a brake failure.

In the first quarter of 2023, Ghana has recorded several cases of road crashes in some of its regions.

Watch the scene of the accident below:

