Eyes on the Ground: Cows take over street, create traffic at Nima Sawaba in Kumasi

Regional News Mon, 14 Sep 2020
A herd of cattle became the subject of nuisance after they took over a busy street at Nima Sawaba in the Kumasi township of the Ashanti Region.
A short video captured showed the cattle numbering over thirty moving in front of cars preventing their movement whereas incoming cars in the opposite direction had to do so cautiously.
No guide or herdsman was seen in sight when the video was recorded.
Watch the video below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
