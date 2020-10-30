Eyes on the Ground: Dumelo interacts with Dzorwulu traders

Aspiring member of parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo has once again hit the streets as part of his campaign strategy ahead of the upcoming general elections.

His purpose was to interact with some street hawkers and petty traders.



In a video sent to GhanaWeb, the NDC aspirant was seen having conversations and exchanging pleasantries with traders around Dzorwulu, a suburb of the Ayawaso West constituency.



John Dumelo will, on December 7 go head-to-head with incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

