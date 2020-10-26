Eyes on the Ground: Dusty, deplorable roads hamper free movement of Afram Plains residents

The issue of bad roads remains a major challenge in Ghana as some regions are seriously battling with this canker.

The case of Ekye Amanfrom through to Donkorkrom and Bridgeano, a suburb of Afram Plains North is not different as residents who ply that route are clothed with dust.



This poses a health risk to them as they are left with no choice but to inhale the polluted air.



Also, due to the bad nature of the road, hardly did the news team see cars move about in that enclave as the journey to Bridgeanor is about four hours’ drive.



Commercial drivers who decide to go into the township do so with just one trip.