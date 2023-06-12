0
Eyes on the Ground: Heavy traffic on Pokuase - Achimota highway

Pokuase Achimota.png Vehicles along the Pokuase - Achimota highway affected by heavy traffic

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vehicles along the Pokuase-Achimota highway have been affected by heavy gridlock on the stretch.

The heavy traffic jam is causing frustration and delays for commuters who are plying that stretch from home to work.

Although it is unclear what is causing the traffic, which began in the early hours of Monday, June 12, 2023, a GhanaWeb’s Eye on the Ground video captures a long stretch of vehicles moving steadily towards the country’s capital, Accra.

The Pokuase-Achimota highway is known to record more traffic situations; however, this Monday’s traffic situation appears to be heavier than usual.

As a major route, the highway connects the residents of Pokuase, Amasaman, and Kwabenya, among others, to Accra.

Commuters are therefore advised to use alternative routes if possible.



