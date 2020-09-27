Eyes on the Ground: Major news headlines from Bono Region this week

Correspondence from the Bono Region:

GhanaWeb presents you with a wrap up of some of the major issues that hit the headlines in the Bono Region this year.



Final year Junior High School pupils who participated in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have finally completed.



Also, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia promised that government will build a hospital for the people of Banda. Dr Bawumia made the promise at Bongase in the Banda constituency during day one of his tour of the Bono region.



The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association on Monday September 21, declared a nationwide strike. The strike which was to press home their demands left many of the hospitals operating at half capacity.

Residents of Nsonsomea in the Jaman North District of the Bono region staged a demonstration over a planned mining activity in the community.



Watch the news roundup here:



