Eyes on the Ground: Major news headlines from Northern Region

Correspondence from Northern Region:

The week has been very eventfull in the Northern Region, GhanaWeb brings you a rundown of the major news headlines in the region.



The Municipal Chief Executive of the Sagnarigu Municipality, Hon. Hajia Mariam Iddriau over the week paid a visit to ward-k to inspect the ongoing construction of a road and an underground storm drain in the area.



According to her, the project when completed is expected to curb the perineal flooding situation of the Ward-K area and it environs.



“For over 40 years, the people of Ward-K and its environs have been experiencing perennial flooding every year." She said



Hajia Mariam however, expressed contentment with the level of progress been done so far.



Also in the region, the Ghana water company(GWC) Limited over the week disclosed that it raw intake water plant at Nawuni in the Kumbugu district is on the verge of shutting down should the water level rises to 36 feet.

Disclosing the news to the media, the PRO of the GWCL Mr. Amidu Musah told media that, the region could suffer water crises should the plant be shutdown.



Some classroom blocks of Nuriya Islamic School at Bulpiela in the Tamale South constituency have been threatened by a deep gully erosion that has inched into some of the school blocks foundations.



GhanaWeb's tour to the school over the week can report that almost all the school blocks have been affected by the erosion, therefore need immediate attention.



Watch the recap of the major news headlines in the Northern Region below:





