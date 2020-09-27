Eyes on the Ground: Major news headlines from Northern Region this week

Correspondence from the Northern Region:

These were the major stories from the Northern Region that made the headlines this week.



Yaa-Naa sworn in as President of Northern Regional House of Chiefs:



This week, the Overlord of Dagbon kingdom, Yaa-Naa Abukari II was sworn in as the President of the Northern Regional House Chiefs following the creation of the North East and Savannah regions.



Yaa-Naa, over the week was elected by Chiefs in the region at the inauguration of the reconstituted regional house of chiefs held in Tamale.



The King takes over from the Overload of the Gonja Traditional Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I who held the position from 2016 to 2020.



Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari II in a speech pledged to promote peaceful co-existence in the Northern Region under his reign.

Nawuni flood victims appeal for support to relocate to higher grounds:



In the Kumbungu District, residents who were affected by the spillage of the Bagre dam at Nawuni are calling on government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and other philanthropists to come to their aid and assist them relocate to higher grounds.



In an interview with the Assemblyman, Hon. Alhassan Yusif described the situation as unusual adding that this has never happened in the history of their stay in the affected areas.



He noted that relocation will require two things; planning and resources, adding that they already have a plan but will need some resources to execute them.



NDC PC raised a red flag over display of NPP PC Banners at the District Assembly:



Still in the Kumbungu District: The National Democratic Congress(NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Kumbungu constituency, Dr. Hamza Adam, over the week raised concerns about the placement of banners by the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Parliamentary candidate(PC) Hon. Abdul-Salam Hamza Fataw at the District Assembly premises.

Hon. Fatawu who happens to be the District Chief Executive(DCE) of the area and currently contesting for the Kumbungu seat was reported to have displayed his banners at the District Assembly secretariat.



Speaking to GhanaWeb over the issue, Dr. Adam said it is unfortunate for Hon. Fatawu to have gone to place his banners at the district Assembly knowing very well that it is a neutral body.



Watch this edition of Eyes on the Ground from the Northern Region below:



