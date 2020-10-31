Eyes on the Ground: Major news headlines from the Upper East

Correspondence from Upper East:

This week has been very eventful in the Upper East Region and GhanaWeb’s Senyalah Castro brings you highlights of the major news stories.



The Upper East Regional Secretariat of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) donated food items and other provisions to inmates of the Mama Laadi Children's Home in Bolgatanga.



The donation, which was made as part of activities to climax the celebration of NABCo’s two years anniversary, included bags of rice, millet, gallons of cooking oil, milk, tomato paste and biscuits.



The other items were soft drinks, soap, washing detergents, toilet roll, bags of sachet water and pieces of NABCo branded nose masks.



Jambeidu Issahaku Khan, the Regional NABCo Coordinator, presenting the items to the Home said the donation was to help ease the burden on caretakers in providing for inmates in this tough time of the COVID-19.



Mother of the home, Laadi Ayine and Caretaker, Eva Anafo, who received the donation, profusely thanked the NABCo for the kind gesture. They prayed for the growth of the NABCo and assured to put the donation to judicious use.

Also this wet season’s rains have caused serious damage to portions of the spillway of the Tono dam in Navrongo that is under reconstruction.



The facility was damaged by heavy spillage from the dam as the contractor was seriously working around the clock since June to put it back in shape.



GhanaWeb’s visit to the facility revealed how portions including the carefully compacted floor and the foundation of the retaining walls have been damaged. What is left behind are deep cavities and the weak foundation of the retaining walls.



Aside from the damage, the continuous spillage has forced authorities to put work on hold waiting for the water to recede.



It is unclear when work would begin again but sources say authorities are seriously discussing with the contractor to resume work as soon as possible. But until work starts, local fishermen will continue to take advantage of the damage to cast their nets in the cavities in search of fish.



