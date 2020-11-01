Eyes on the Ground: Major news headlines from the Volta Region this week

Correspondence from Volta Region

GhanaWeb brings to you a roundup of major news events from the Volta Region. This week, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the opposition NDC Vice Presidential candidate was in the region.



The former Education Minister made her first stop at Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa's North Tongu and concluded the tour at Afadzato South.



During her tour, she met with chiefs and opinion leaders in the various constituencies she took her campaign tour to. When at Ketu North, Prof. Jane asked the chiefs to pray for her.



Also, in the news from the Volta Region, 10,055 medium and small-scale businesses in the region have been supported financially by the government to counter the devastating impact COVID-19 pandemic has on their operations.

The relief funds were disbursed to these struggling businesses by the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) under the Coronavirus Alleviation Program Business Support Scheme.



Watch this edition of Eyes on the Ground from the Volta Region below:



