Eyes on the Ground: Man bathes in fountain at Adum

Correspondence from Ashanti Region
The old adage that it is an abomination for a day to pass by without a strange happening was the order of the day on Tuesday afternoon at Adum, a central business district of Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti region.
A man believed to be in his late thirties turned a fountain in front of Boss FM into a swimming pool.
Fully undressed leaving only his boxer shorts, the man paddled himself through the fountain for several minutes.
This attracted a large ecstatic crowd, who cheered the man on as captured in the little over a minute video chanced on by this reporter.
The mental state of the man was not immediately ascertained by onlookers as the man was said to be a stranger.
Watch the video below:
