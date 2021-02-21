Eyes on the Ground: Residents of Chiana speak on the surge in robbery activities

Residents of Chiana in the Kassena-Nankana West District have for over a year now come under incessant attacks by armed robbers who steal their monies, rape the women and kill them in some cases.

There have been several frightening reports of how armed robbers blocked major roads in the area and harassed travellers and residents, especially on market days.



In a very recent incident in the enclave, a livestock trader from Sandema was killed and his money and valuables were taken. A day before that bloody incident, market women were attacked, robbed and raped at gunpoint on the Chiana- Sandema road. There have also been similar reported cases along the Chiana- Katiu, Katiu- Kayoro roads.



All these incidents have put fear in residents and traders who are gradually losing interest in going to the town for trading activities.



Today on Eyes on the Ground, GhanaWeb Journalist, Senyalah Castro, who has reported extensively on these robbery activities, speaks to residents on how it is living in a town that is constantly under the attack of gunmen and how the incidents are impacting their daily business activities.



He also sought to know from residents the suggestions they have for authorities, especially the security apparatus, to help the best curb the incidents.



Some of the residents who spoke to him lamented the state of insecurity, stressing that they no longer feel safe in the communities. They explained that they could no longer go about their commercial activities as before for fear of being robbed, raped and killed in extreme cases.

They said the issue of insecurity in the enclave had gotten out of hand and there was an urgent need for a serious approach to be employed in fighting it.



The residents suggested the siting of Police barriers on major roads in the area and an increment in the number of Police personnel in the area. They also suggested the allocation of Policemen to provide security for market women on market days.



Residents said the formation of Watchdog Committees in the communities to report to the Police suspicious characters can help fight criminal activities in Chiana and surrounding towns.



Akoliah Musah, a Teacher and an elected Member of the Kassena-Nankana West District Assembly, suggested to parents to pay more attention to younger children and bring them up properly.



According to Mr. Akoliah, the current surge in robbery activities in the whole country was as a result of the poor upbringing of younger children by parents. He said poorly raised younger children mostly grow into recalcitrants who are influenced into social vices such as armed robbery.



He also called for the creation of jobs for the youth to discourage them from engaging in unacceptable lifestyles.