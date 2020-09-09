Regional News

Eyes on the Ground: Santaasi Apire residents call for intervention over dilapidated road

Residents of Santasi Apire in Kumasi are calling on the ministry of roads and transport to intervene in the current state of their roads.

In a video report shared with GhanaWeb, the Chairman of the Landlords Association in the Area, Mr. Saaniano Christopher said the road network which runs from Santaasi through Apire to Hemang poses a risk to residents and commuters due to its bad nature.



He claimed construction of the road which was awarded five years ago to a construction firm, known as DK Nsiah, is yet to materialize as the contractor has never shown up to commence work.



“Look at how dangerous the road is, please we are appealing to the Regional Minister, the Minister of Roads, all the agencies concerned about the development of this road. We learnt the road has been awarded to DK Nsiah getting to four to five years now and the road is still like that. We don’t even know when the contractor is coming to the site. Everyday we hear they are coming, since 2008 that we heard they are coming as at today they have not showed up, look at how dangerous the road is,” he reported to GhanaWeb.



He added that the condition of the untarred road which spots various erosion effects becomes worse in the rainy season and, therefore, called on the government to come to their aid as the road in other areas within the Kumasi Metropolis are currently being worked on.

