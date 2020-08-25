Regional News

Eyes on the Ground: Suame Magazine residents battle for ‘fresh’ air over dusty road

A photo of the dusty road

Residents of Suame Magazine have lamented the poor state of road in their community.

According to a concerned resident, the road, awarded to a contractor named S.K Boafo has been left unattended to for weeks and are currently being ‘dressed’ with dust every day.



In a video sent to GhanaWeb, the resident attributed the abandonment of the road to the lack of respect on the part of the contractor.



She requested that the contractor should at least water the road everyday to save the situation.

“S.K Boafo is the contractor working on this road. We are living in the dust. You graded the land and left it because you have no respect for humans. It that how to help us?... At least water the dusty road for us,” she is heard saying in the video sent to GhanaWeb.



