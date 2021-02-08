Eyes on the Ground: Trotro mates, passengers unfazed about the use of nose mask

In a bid to enforce the COVID-19 safety protocols among the general public, the Ghana Police Service have over the past week arrested individuals who were seen in town flouting the directive.

The wearing of nose mask in public is mandatory for all persons in the country. On the back of that, defaulters can be stopped by security personnel and apprehended.



Despite the education and public awareness on the need to wear a nose mask especially in public transports, some people continue to do otherwise.



A video captured by GhanaWeb from the Kaneshie Station in Accra showed some bus conductors (trotro mate) and passengers moving around comfortably, mask-less.

While many argue that, bus conductors who are responsible for calling out passengers cannot have their nose masks on at all times because of the nature of their job, it is essential that they also keep their masks on because of their constant interactions with passengers.



