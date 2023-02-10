2
Menu
News

Eyes on the Ground: Two vehicles involved in a gory accident on Lapaz road

Video Archive
Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two vehicles crashed on the N1 high street between Lapaz and Flatop, opposite the Goil Filling Station in Accra, on February 10, 2023.

The gory accident involved a Toyota Vitz and a Hyundai Getz.

A video captured by an eyewitness and shared with GhanaWeb showed a completely hammered Hyundai Getz that had somersaulted and was in the middle of the road.

The Toyota Vitz, on the other hand, had less severe damage, with only its bonnet and sides bent.

Some onlookers could be seen turning the somersaulted Hyundai Getz and moving it out of the way since it had caused traffic.

The witness, who spoke to GhanaWeb, said that three people were in the Hyundai Getz, and they sustained various degrees of injuries.

Two other people were also in the Toyota Vitz, but none of them was seriously injured.

The Ghana Police Service has yet to comment on the accident.

Watch a video from the accident scene below:



You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
Related Articles: