Eyes on the Ground: Wrap of major news headlines in the Bono Region

Frank Aboagye Harttman, GhanaWeb Bono Correspondent

Correspondence from Bono Region:

It is another week and GhanaWeb brings you some of the major issues that made the news in the Bono region.



Members of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union in all public universities across the country have declared a nationwide industrial action.



The industrial action is to press home demands for better conditions of service which they say have not been improved for some time now.



At the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani, one hundred and forty-five (145) TEWU members are taking part in the strike but management says it has put in place measures to ensure that activities at the university do grind to a halt.

According to the Registrar of the University, Mr. Solomon Panford, the university is making use of some of the casual staff until TEWU calls off the strike.



Also in the news was an appeal by residents of Dandwa in the Nkoranza South Municipality for a tourist site in the community to be given a facelift.



The residents believe that the waterfall if given the needed attention will turn the fortunes of the community around economically.



