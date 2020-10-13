Eyes on the Ground: 'Yellow clouds' after morning rain in Pokuase and its environs

Residents of Pokuase and its environs in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, witnessed a change in colour of the clouds following the morning rains.

In a video sent to GhanaWeb, the clouds had an unusual colour of yellow, this was observed between the early hours of 5:00 am - 5:30 am.



Checks by the online portal at the Ghana Meteorological Agency indicated that the change in colour is known as the halo (atmospheric optical phenomenon).



This occurs when the Sun or Moon shines through thin clouds composed of ice crystals.

According to the Principal Meteorologist at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Felicity Ahafianyo, some parts of the country have recorded similar cases.



“This has to do more with the reflection of the sun. It does happen but not common. This year a cross-section of Ghanaians observed two halo phenomena, one on August 30 and September 5, 2020,” she told GhanaWeb.



