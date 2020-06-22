General News

Eyes on the ground: Hoards of people stranded at Kasoa after Monday morning’s rain

Scores of people, especially around Kasoa who were headed to Accra had their Monday morning disrupted due to the heavy vehicular traffic caused by the rains.

The vehicular traffic brought about by the rains left many residents and traders ‘stranded’ for hours as they struggled to get vehicles to their various destinations.



Most of the residents were seen lined up in long queues along the streets, waiting for the rains and the vehicular traffic to subside.



Unconfirmed reports suggest the early morning rains had washed huge sand and rock particles onto the road, creating discomfort for commercial transport operators and private road users.

Watch below GhanaWeb’s Eyes on the Ground’s video on how people are stranded at Kasoa after the rains.





