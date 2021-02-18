Eyewitnesses blame potholes for accident on Tema motorway

Thu, 18 Feb 2021 Source: svtvafrica.com
An accident occurred on the Tema Motorway today, February, 17 and observers have blamed potholes on the road.
An eyewitness account indicates that the driver, who is a lady lost control after hitting the pothole and eventually landed in a ditch.
Speaking on SVTV Africa, the incident which happened at 11 am involved a saloon car with three passengers.
Thankfully, none was severely injured but was rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.
The pedestrians pleaded with the government to fix these potholes because they have caused a lot of accidents on the motorway.
Watch the full interview below;
Source: svtvafrica.com
Related Articles:
- Doctors fight to save legs of YEA employee involved in motor accident
- Articulator truck fails its break and crashes into several vehicles
- One killed in accident at Nsawam
- One dead, 2 in critical condition in an accident on Bogoso-Beppoh road
- Drivers cautioned to avoid speeding to save lives
- Read all related articles