Eyewitnesses blame potholes for accident on Tema motorway

An accident occurred on the Tema Motorway today, February, 17 and observers have blamed potholes on the road.

An eyewitness account indicates that the driver, who is a lady lost control after hitting the pothole and eventually landed in a ditch.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, the incident which happened at 11 am involved a saloon car with three passengers.



Thankfully, none was severely injured but was rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.

The pedestrians pleaded with the government to fix these potholes because they have caused a lot of accidents on the motorway.



Watch the full interview below;



