1
Menu
News

Eyewitnesses give an account on how the Kejetia market fire outbreak started

Eyewitness Kejetia An eyewitness shared his account with GhanaWeb

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

A customer who had gone to the first floor of the new Kejetia market to purchase some items has given an account on how the fire started.

According to the man who only gave his name as Amo, he had gone to purchase some items from a woman who sells lotion and other combustible items which had been surrounded by many light wires.

He said in the process, he saw a lightning in the woman's shop which compelled a talking radio to stop.

"There were so many wires around. All of a sudden, I saw a lightning which even compelled a radio to talking. Right after the lightning, there was a smoke all over the place".

Mr Amo continued that before he could say jack, he saw smoke everywhere in the woman's shop, and within some few minutes, it escalated everywhere.

"I suspect the fault was from the woman's shop".

Others who spoke to GhanaWeb gave different accounts on what happened. According to some of them, they just saw a smoke escalating everywhere.

"We suddenly saw the place had been engulfed with smoke. We could not see anything. Attempts to runaway became very difficult because we could not see anything. But thank God we were able to pass through," another eyewitness told GhanaWeb.

Meanwhile, fire service personnel are yet to come out with the cause of the fire that destroyed many shops and items on Wednesday at the new Kejetia market in Kumasi.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media