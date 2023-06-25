1
Menu
News

Eyewitnesses share exclusive details on how policeman was murdered at Ablekuma

Video Archive
Sun, 25 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hours after what many residents of Ablekuma Fanmilk say was a first-time incident in their community, some of them have been sharing their varied experiences of the robbery that killed a uniformed policeman at a filling station in the area.

On Thursday June 22, 2023, some armed men attacked an improvised Cash In Transit (CIT) vehicle and killed a police officer who was performing escort duties.

The incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, left many of the residents in shock over the brazen manner in which the robbery took place in broad daylight.

Some residents are now calling for the deployment of armoured bullion vans for such activities across the country.

GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu was on the ground to speak with some residents and onlookers who witnessed the incident at first hand.

Watch the video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing