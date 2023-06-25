Eyewitnesses share exclusive details on how policeman was murdered at Ablekuma

Hours after what many residents of Ablekuma Fanmilk say was a first-time incident in their community, some of them have been sharing their varied experiences of the robbery that killed a uniformed policeman at a filling station in the area.

On Thursday June 22, 2023, some armed men attacked an improvised Cash In Transit (CIT) vehicle and killed a police officer who was performing escort duties.



The incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, left many of the residents in shock over the brazen manner in which the robbery took place in broad daylight.



Some residents are now calling for the deployment of armoured bullion vans for such activities across the country.



GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu was on the ground to speak with some residents and onlookers who witnessed the incident at first hand.

