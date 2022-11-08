Ezinlibo residents climax 2022 Kundum festival with fanfare

A celebration of the Kundum Festival

This year's Kundum festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of the Ezinlibo fishing community in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region has climaxed with significant fanfare.

The celebration was under the theme, "Let’s Come Together To Develop Ezinlibo For Future Generation".



It commenced on Sunday, October 23, 2022, and finally climaxed on Sunday, November 6, 2022, with a lot of activities performed by the chiefs and people of the area for development.



On Sunday, October 23, 2022, a week ban (Seidu) was placed on noisemaking, and later the chiefs together with their people embarked on a clean-up exercise to tidy the environment.



On Sunday, October 30, 2022, the Planning Committee outdoored the festival for a week amidst the street jams sounds system positioned at Ramporo Village.



On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, traditional prayers drumming through the principal streets of Ezinlibo called 'Akpazo' were observed. On the same day, Kundum dancers were clad in Kundum special costumes and culture troupes performed to entertain some visitors.



A colorful grand durbar for the festival was held on Friday, November 4, 2022, where appellations (Kundum songs) were performed and fundraising was also held to embark on a developmental project in the community.

The festival was finally climaxed by a mega beach party which was organized by Rampora Beach Resort in collaboration with the 2022 Ezinlibo Kundum Planning Committee to entertain the residents and some visitors.



Some artistes who got the opportunity to entertain the people were; Kwaku Bany, Padlock Belly, Adwen K, Kidstar Demaster, Iconzy Fiack, Michael, Dirty Bwoy or BMichael, Churchiz, Papa, Notchet, Katus, Doreen, Derchy, Y. Notgeng and Success Wan.



Speaking at the durbar, Nana Kolora Blay IV, the Chief of Ezilinbo thanked the residents of the area for supporting the festival.



He also thanked the Kundum Planning Committee for organizing a very peaceful and successful festival.



He stated that the Kundum festival brings unity and one love.



"Those saying Kundum festival is a godly and evil thing must stop saying it because Kundum festival brings about peace, unity, understanding and also it brings long life. We also use it to develop our communities", he said.

He added, "We are using this year's Kundum festival to raise funds to construct toilet facilities in our community".



He took the opportunity to commend the Akufo-Addo-led government for constructing Forward Operating Base at Ezinlibo.



Nana Kolora Blay IV urged the young ladies in the area to engage themselves in apprenticeship.



He also advised the school girls in his area to stay away from unproductive things that will destroy their future.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to appeal to the good people of Jomoro to be united to support the government to establish the petroleum hub to develop the area.



The special guest of honour, Abusuakpanyinli Francis Ndede Siah, NPP Western Regional Chairman commended the Chiefs and people of Ezilinbo for organizing such a wonderful and colourful Kundum festival.

"In fact, you have done well, your festival is very nice and next year we the people of Tikobo will come and learn from you", he said.



Abusuakpanyinli Francis Ndede Said who supported the community with GHC3,000 pledged to continue to support them in developing the area.



He called on them to rally behind the NPP government to develop Jomoro Municipality.



He used the opportunity to advise the young guys in the area to stop engaging themselves in wee smoking and other hard drugs that could endanger their lives.



On his part, the Ezinlibo Kundum Festival Planning Committee Secretary, Nyameke Kwodwo alias Teacher Kwodwo said this year's festival was celebrated to raise funds to construct a community market center.



He appealed to citizens of Ezilinbo who are outside to come home to support them to construct the market center.

He thanked the NPP Western Regional Chairman, Abusuakpanyinli Francis Ndede Siah and others who supported the festival to end in a peaceful manner.



The festival which is celebrated by the Ahantas and Nzema people of the Western Region is an occasion to render thanksgiving to God for the abundance of food at the end of the harvest period